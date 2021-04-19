Siouxland man sentenced to more than 11 years of prison for child porn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Ida County man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for child pornography.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Russell Wilson, 30, of Battle Creek, was sentenced to federal prison. This sentence comes from an August 2020 guilty plea to one count of receipt of child pornography.

In a plea agreement, Wilson admitted between 2016 and 2018, he knowingly received visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a cell phone. When officials used a search warrant at Wilson’s residence in October 2018, they seized some of Wilson’s items that contained child pornography.

Wilson had prior convictions for sex offender registry violations as he failed to comply with the registry guidelines in multiple instances.

Wilson was sentenced in Sioux City to 135 months imprisonment and ordered to make a $12,000 payment in restitution. He is required to serve a 5-year term of supervised release after prison.

The United State Marshal has custody of Wilson until he can be taken to a federal prison.