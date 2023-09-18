Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man accused of killing his mother has been sentenced in O’Brien County after agreeing to a plea deal.

Court documents show that 42-year-old Nathaniel Kassel withdrew his not guilty plea and entered a plea of guilty of 1st-degree murder.

Kassel requested immediate sentencing and will spend the rest of his life in prison without the eligibility of parole. he must pay the estate of Jody Duskin $150,000.

Back on March 23rd, Duskin was found dead in her home and Kassel was arrested the next day.