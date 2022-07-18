SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Doon man was sentenced in Sioux County Monday for an incident that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

Thomas DeJong, 28, was sentenced for homicide by vehicle – reckless, which is a class C felony.

According to officials, DeJong had been golfing and drinking in Hull on September 3, 2021. A bicyclist was headed northbound when DeJong drove his van in the same direction and killed the bicyclist.

Officials said that the impact happened at a spot that was visible for several miles and that they could smell alcohol on DeJong’s breath. DeJong told officials that he didn’t see the victim even though they were wearing hi-visibility clothing, it was during the day, and they had a red flashing rearward light.

About three hours later, a sample of DeJong’s blood was taken and it was determined that his alcohol level was around 0.081. Officials estimate that during the incident his blood alcohol content would have been between 0.11 and 0.15.

DeJong has been sentenced to serving an indeterminate term of incarceration that is not to exceed 10 years. DeJong must also pay $150,000 in restitution. He was immediately taken into custody.