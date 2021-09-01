Siouxland man sentenced for committing insurance fraud in Buena Vista County

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man was sentenced on Monday for a theft charge.

According to court documents, in April of 2019, Juan Alvarez was arrested after he conspired with others to arrange for a vehicle to be taken from Storm Lake to an unknown location down in Mexico or Texas. The vehicle was then to be reported as stolen with the intent of receiving insurance proceeds to satisfy an outstanding loan balance in which the vehicle was listed as a security interest.

The Buena Vista County Attorney said Alvarez, 26, of Early, was sentenced after entering a guilty plea for second-degree theft. His term will not exceed 5 years.

In 2020, Alvarez was arrested in two separate instances in Sioux City.

Alvarez was also charged with first-degree theft and aggravated assault for an August 2020 incident. Alvarez allegedly took a woman’s while talking to her and fled to his room. The victim followed him and asked for her phone when he then assaulted her by repeatedly punching her in the face. Alvarez pleaded guilty only to the aggravated assault charge in a plea agreement, being sentenced to 90 days in the Woodbury County Jail and a fine of $855.

On November 3, 2020, Alvarez was allegedly caught trying to steal a parked car when he was confronted by the owner, after fleeing Alvarez pulled out a knife and attacked the car owner’s friend, the police said. Alvarez was later found and arrested. After pleading guilty as part of a plea agreement, Alvarez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for willful injury, as well as two years and $855 fine for attempted burglary.