DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man is receiving recognition for the work he has done as Sac County Auditor for more than 40 years.

According to a release from the Iowa Secretary of State, The National Associated of Secretaries of State (NASS) Medallion Award was presented to Jim Dowling, who is considered one of the longest-serving auditors in Iowa history.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate surprised Dowling with the award during a visit to Sac City.

“I want to thank auditor Dowling for his many years of public service and dedication to Sac County and the State of Iowa,” said Pate, “Serving as the county commissioner of elections for more than 40 years, he has helped us ensure a clean, fair process for voters. Jim is more than deserving of this honor.”

The release specified that Dowling worked for the Sac County Secondary Roads Department starting in 1976 and was appointed as auditor on August 5, 1981.

“Well, first of all, it comes as a big surprise,” said Dowling, “I didn’t expect anything like this. Looking back, I can say the last 40 years went by in a big hurry. We’ve enjoyed it. I’ve learned a lot and met a lot of good people, and I appreciate this very much.”

The release indicated that the NASS Medallion Award was created to honor individuals, groups, or organizations that have made an impact based on NASS goals.