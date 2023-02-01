HUMBOLDT, Iowa (KCAU) – A Humboldt man was sentenced for a crime related to sexually abusing a child. Officials said he has been placed on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

According to a release from the Sac County Attorney’s office, Robert Schultz Jr., 53, of Humboldt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse against a 12-year-old.

Complaint documents filed by the Sac County Sheriff’s office stated that a deputy conducted an interview with the child in August 2017 who reported sexual abuse that took place in November 2014.

The child alleged that while visiting family over the Thanksgiving holiday, Schultz came into the victim’s room and raped them after their guardian left for work, according to the documents.

The complaint noted that Schultz had been convicted two years prior to this incident for lascivious acts with a 10-year-old and was listed on the sex offender registry.