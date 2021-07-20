Siouxland man learns valuable lessons from Air Force service

(KCAU) — November 11 is a day meant to honor those who served. One Siouxland man fought for his country and has endured the fight ever since.

Ben Collier served for six years in the United States Air Force as a Security Forces Air Forcemen.

As the largest career field in the Air Force, Collier was responsible for missile security, defending air bases around the globe, law enforcement on those bases, combat arms and handling military workings dogs.

Collier said the Air Force taught him things he isn’t sure he would have learned without that experience.

“How to work as a team and be responsible. There’s a lot of things in the military. How to work hard, and be part of a team, care about your work. Traveled a lot of places, Texas, California, California, Germany, Japan,” Collier said.

Through it all, one thing that stood out to Collier was the difference in the work ethic.

“It’s different working as a civilian or with civilians,” Collier said.

Collier said he will always be thankful in having that bond that will never be broken.

“Pretty much anyone in the military is part of that brotherhood. Life long friends,” Collier said.

Anyone wanting to donate to Partners for Patriots website, or participate in MMCRU’s Veterans Coin Drive, the event will be going on until November 13.