Siouxland man had baby in his car during high-speed chase in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Graettinger man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement in a pursuit with his 16-month-old daughter in the vehicle.

Frederick Connie, 40, of Graettinger, was charged with eluding and child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors. He was also charged with reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, speeding, failure to obey stop sign, and failure to obey traffic control device.

The Spencer Police Department said they received a report of a two-vehicle hit and run in Spencer at 7th Street and Grand Avenue Saturday around 1:45 p.m. Officers then found the suspect vehicle driven by Connie on the south side of town.

The police tried to make a traffic stop, but they said that the vehicle tried to elude them, leaving the city going west on 360th Street and reaching speeds over 85 mph.

The Spencer Police said that the vehicle then made a U-turn at the intersection of 360th Street and 200th Avenue and stopped for police. Connie was then taken into custody.

Police said they found Connie’s 16-month-old daughter in the car unharmed.

Connie was booked into the Clay County Jail.

