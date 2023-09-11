EARLY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Early, Iowa, has died after his garage caught fire and he refused to leave, authorities said.

A deputy with the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of smoke coming from a house in the 100 block of Cross Street in Early, Iowa, Thursday around 7:25 a.m., according to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office. The house had been scheduled for demolition after being condemned.

The deputy arrived and saw flames in the house quickly spreading. Feet away from the house was a garage, which property owner, Terry Busse, 66, was known to live in. The deputy tried to make contact with Busse, but to no avail.

The deputy then forced open the garage door and found Busse. The deputy told Busse of the danger of the fire and that he needed to get out, but he refused to leave and pushed away from the deputy. The release stated that Busse then displayed a handgun, but didn’t point it at the deputy. The deputy then left the garage and called for assistance.

Shortly later, the fire spread to the garage and became engulfed in flames. Busse failed to leave the garage and died, authorities said.

The Early Fire Department with help from the Sac City Fire Department extinguished the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation of the scene.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, pending autopsy results from the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.