Siouxland man dies after getting trapped in grain bin

by: KCAU Staff

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Coleridge, Nebraska, man has died after getting trapped in a grain bin.

According to a press release, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday about someone trapped in a grain bin near 56909 881st Road about five miles east and one mile south of Hartington, Nebraska.

Officials reported that Kelly J. Burbach, 60, of Coleridge was pulled from the bin by rescue workers and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Burbach was employed by Hansen Farms of Coleridge.

