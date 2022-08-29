HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man who was convicted for sexual crimes against a child was sentenced for new sexual crimes against another child.

According to a release from the Sioux County Attorney’s Office, Robert Michael Schiefen, 63, of Hawarden, was sentenced on Monday after he was brought by a family member to the Hawarden Police Department in May.

Schiefen admitted to police that he had inappropriately touched a minor, resulting in a further investigation that found the admission to be true, according to the release.

The investigation also revealed that he had been convicted of indecent contact with a child and willful injury in 1999 but had been released from the sex offender registry.

Schiefen pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to a term of no more than five years in prison. When he has finished the sentence, he will be required to register on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life and will be on parole with the Iowa Department of Corrections for 10 years.