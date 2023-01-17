SIOUYX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On January 17, 2022, Miracle League of Sioux City Board member Kevin Negaard took the first throw of his 365-day Wanna Have a Catch? Campaign, merging his passions of baseball with raising money for the Miracle League.

Now one year later, Negaard completed what he set out to achieve, making the final catch of his year-long mission to cap off an incredible endeavor of championing baseball for all.

Negaard took his glove and ball to the Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City for his last catch Tuesday afternoon, tossing the baseball with Dustin Cooper, Dustin and Kayden of Ability Tech, and even the women whom Negaard donated a kidney to in December. Over 2,200 people will have played catch with the baseball fanatic, helping him surpass his original donation goal of $100,000 to $348,000 and counting aiming for a Miracle League goal of $365,000 by Saturday. But after a year’s worth of catches from Busch Stadium to Senegal, Africa, it was the interaction with partners like Ozzie Smith, Leah Amico, and Dwier Brown that have touched him as much as others.

“Obviously Ozzie Smith is really memorable, you know, my hero growing up and he was such the gentleman and very interested in what we were doing so that was really special. Dwier Brown was another one, you know, with Field of Dreams being here. He was tremendous and gave us so much time and so excited about what we were doing. Leah Amico, 3-time Olympic gold medalist in softball is someone who is really special, who has built further relationships with that. But the number one story will always be Kayden and Dustin who created the Whack Arm, so his son can play catch with me, and I’ve always said, ‘Unless Jesus comes in the next 12 hours, this is going to be the highlight of Wanna have a Catch,'” said Negaard.

Negaard’s final catch partner of the day at the Arena was with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst. Negaard will also be holding a final catch celebration in the Anthem Theatre of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, January 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.