HARTLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was charged with several counts of sexual abuse relating to two small children.

According to complaint documents filed by the Hartley Police Department, Nicholas Stallman, 35, of Hartley, was accused of sexually abusing a pair of siblings seven years ago.

The documents stated that the children told officials that Stallman allegedly had inappropriate contact with them when the children were three and four years old, and Stallman was 28 years old.

A warrant was issued for Stallman on Monday, and he was arrested the following day. He was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two of which were dropped and posted a $50,000 bond the same day that he was detained.