SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child in the child’s home.

According to court documents, Leuanglong Thongvilay, 36, of Sheldon was arrested on Monday after he reportedly sexually abused a child at least four separate times.

The child told officers that the incidences of abuse and inappropriate contact took place at the child’s residence over a span of five years.

The Sheldon Police Department issued an arrest warrant and charged Thongvilay with one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age, one count of indecent contact with a child, and two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor.

Thongvilay was booked into the O’Brien County jail where he is being held.