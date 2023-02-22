SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing a minor over multiple years.

According to an affidavit filed in Woodbury County Court, authorities have charged Nicholas Bunce, 38, with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of distributing a controlled substance to a minor.

Court documents stated that the alleged incidents of sexual assault escalated over the years going from December 2017 through August 2020. The victim was 11 years old when the alleged sexual abuse started. Eventually, the victim reported saying no to Bunce. Around a month after the victim turned 14, they also allegedly threatened to tell police if Bunce did not stop.

The affidavit also claims that Bunce used methamphetamine for a time, including in front of the alleged victim. He allegedly allowed the victim to use methamphetamine one time, but the victim said they felt sick after using meth and did not use it again.

The alleged victim also alleged that Bunce pointed a gun at them on more than one occasion while he was high. According to the affidavit, Bunce allegedly pointed a gun at the alleged victim and threatened to shoot them if they told their mother what was going on.

These incidents were only uncovered when the alleged victim got into an argument with their mother. During the argument, the alleged victim told their mother that Bunce had sexually assaulted them for four years.

Bunce was arrested Wednesday on a warrant and booked into the Woodbury County Jail. He has not yet made his first appearance and his bond is set at $30,000 cash or surety. If convicted, he would face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison on each count.