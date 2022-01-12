SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been arrested on a warrant for tampering with the gas tank of another man’s vehicle.

David Plafcan, 48, of Dakota City, was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in Sergeant Bluff, court documents said.

According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Plafcan was found near a 2015 GMC Sierra on the River’s Landing Parking Ramp in Sioux City.

The owner of the vehicle approached Plafcan, and he said he was waiting for a ‘buddy.’ The documents indicated that Plafcan’s car was backed into a parking space near the GMC, and the owner of the GMC noticed there was gas pooling on the floor near their vehicle.

Documents continued to explain when the owner of the GMC confronted Plafcan, he took off in his vehicle. The GMC owner was able to take note of Plafcan’s license plates. After Plafcan drove away, the GMC owner discovered that Plafcan had drilled a hole in the gas tank. Damages to the vehicle were estimated to be around $2,648.89 to repair.

Documents indicated Plafcan was identified in a photo lineup, and a warrant was issued.

On Wednesday, an officer saw a vehicle pull into a Sergeant Bluff business after hours. The vehicle’s license plates light was out, and there were no plates on the vehicle.

The officer reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot to head towards a motel that is currently red-tagged, according to the court documents.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and the driver, Plafcan, said he was heading to a friend’s house. The officer said there were no houses in the area he was heading.

The officer was noticed that Plafcan had a warrant for $5,000 second-degree criminal mischief, which led to the vehicle being searched, according to the documents.

Officers were able to find a small plastic baggie of meth, a meth pipe that was wrapped in a bandana, 2 small glass bottles with a small amount of white powdered substance in both, a large knife, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Plafcan was charged with second-degree mischief, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $7,000.