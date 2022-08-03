PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Bruce Malcom, 58, of Allen, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday for third-degree sexual assault of a child and two other misdemeanors, according to a release from the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office. The two misdemeanors are contributing to the delinquency of a child and procuring alcohol to a minor.

Court documents stated that the child’s father spoke with the sheriff’s office on the evening of July 24 near Allen. The father said he, his sister, his 10-year-old daughter, Malcom, and Malcom’s wife rode UTVs and ATVs on that Sunday and had gotten muddy.

At one point, the 10-year-old went into Malcom’s home to find a different shirt to wear. The girl said that Malcom allegedly watched as she changed and told her to take her bra off. After alleged inappropriate touching, Malcom gave her $20 dollars and told her to not tell anyone.

The two met with everyone and rode again. The girl said she asked Malcom for a drink of what she thought was water, but later realized was alcohol. She said Malcom tried to make her keep drinking, but she refused.

On another ride later in the day, she was riding with Malcom when he allegedly touched her inappropriately. Later, she went back to Malcom’s house to get her shirt and said he followed her upstairs. She said she left and went to her father crying and told her father that Malcom touched her.

Malcom was arrested and booked into the Dixon County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and said more charges may be filed.