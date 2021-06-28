Siouxland man accused of using homemade chloroform to kidnap ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man accused of using homemade chloroform to kidnap his ex-girlfriend on June 3 has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Zack Smith, 20, of Bronson, has pleaded not guilty to third-degree kidnapping, assault while participating in a felony, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

The charges stem from an incident where court documents alleged Smith kidnapped his ex-girlfriend with the use of a blindfold, duct tape, zip ties, and homemade chloroform. Documents also stated officials found rope, zip ties, duct tape, condoms, and lubrication in Smith’s backpack.

During the alleged kidnapping, Smith was out on bond for false imprisonment for locking the same victim and another person in an apartment.