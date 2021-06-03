Siouxland man accused of severely beating ex-girlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s Sioux City residence and assaulted her, leaving the victim with a broken nose and bruising on various parts of her body.

According to court documents, a woman ended a relationship with Cody Conyers, 27, on February 22. On February 23, Conyers entered the woman’s residence in Sioux City without permission. The victim told Conyers to leave. He allegedly told her she was going to get what she deserved and repeatedly punched the victim in the face, breaking her nose in seven places.

A Sioux City police officer said the victim also had bruising and swelling to her face, neck and back and also sustained two cuts to her eyes and a cut to her face, leaving permanent scars. The woman told the officer that Conyers also used one hand to squeeze her neck.

Documents reveal that when Conyers left, the victim went for help. A passing motorist called 911 because Conyers destroyed her phone.

The victim said Conyers was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine during the assault.

Conyers was arrested on a warrant on June 2. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $25,000 bond.