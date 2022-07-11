SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was accused of attacking an elderly woman which caused serious injuries.

According to court documents, Kevin Maas, 51, of Battle Creek, was arrested after he was accused of assaulting an elderly member of his family in May 2022.

The documents stated that while the victim was on the phone with her daughter-in-law, Maas tried to enter her Sioux City home and demanded that she give him a ride. She told him no, and he allegedly began to yell at her to give him her keys.

The victim’s daughter-in-law was stated to be able to hear the argument between Maas and the victim, so the daughter-in-law offered to give Maas money for a cab.

The line was disconnected, and according to the documents, Maas hit and strangled the victim. After he stopped, the victim called her daughter-in-law back and told them what happened. The victim’s daughter-in-law said she had called the police, and when the daughter-in-law arrived at the victim’s residence, Maas was running out of the house.

Emergency responders arrived a short time after the daughter-in-law, and the responders transported her to a local hospital where she was admitted into the ICU because of the attack injuries.

The documents said the injuries included a left orbital fracture, multiple broken cheek and nasal bones, and bleeding on the right side of her head.

Maas has been previously convicted of assault resulting in at least 7 felonies with the most recent taking place in early February.

A warrant for Maas’s arrest was issued after the incident was reported, and the warrant was served on Friday. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $53,000.