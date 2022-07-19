WASHINGTON (KCAU) — More than 2,500 small business owners made the trip to Washington D.C., including the owner of Siouxland Magazine.

Stacey Anderson is among the many small business owners meeting with lawmakers during the two-day summit.

Anderson said advocating for policies and legislation that affect day-to-day small businesses, including access to capital, workforce, and competitiveness are critical for continued growth in the small business sector.

Anderson is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. She said it’s really helped keep her business local.

“That it’s not only locally owned but also it’s printed local, the writers are local. I think that’s really important too when we really think about all of the integral parts of business and keeping as much of it local, and again, to have all the resources we need, not only to support our business, but our business affects other businesses,” said Anderson.

They are also calling on Congress to reauthorize the small business administration for the first time in 20 years.

Anderson said it is important to have like-minded people together.

“The beauty of this program, the beauty of this community, is that we have each other, so we have someone to reach out to for ideas, to help us think through things, for the innovation, for the resources. So this is really significant. We need to keep going, that’s one of the reasons we are here,” said Anderson.

The two-day summit will have a variety of speakers including Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.