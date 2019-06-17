Siouxland locals share Frank LaMere's impact

Related Headline Activist Frank LaMere passes away at 69

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A well-known Siouxland activist and family man has died. Frank LaMere passed away at the age of 69.

Frank LaMere not only impacted Siouxland but was also an instrumental force for the Winnebago Tribe.

Friends say he spoke for people who didn't have a voice.

"You were going to make a difference if you knew Frank LaMere," said Kim Wilson, with Jackson Recovery.

Frank LaMere impacted people and organizations all over Siouxland. He spent most of his years advocating for causes like addiction, homeless care, tribal rights and more.

"He was a very concerned and very passionate advocate for any causes that needed assistance, that needed a voice in this community," said Chief Rex Mueller, with Sioux City PD.

"(His impact was) national and international. Frank was a true activist he was a true leader he never said no," said John Blackhawk, friend and member of the Winnebago Tribe.

Some of LaMere's larger projects included keeping alcohol out of Whiteclay and building a hospital in Winnebago.

"If you just met him, you could feel the passion, you could feel his dedication to what he was doing. You knew if Frank LaMere was at an event he was both feet in. He was in 100 percent if not 110 percent," said Wilson.

"I thought of him as a friend and a comrade, not just a coworker or someone you had to deal with. Frank had that way of getting in and endearing himself to you and really earned his position in the community of leadership," said Mueller.

LaMere's legacy was his life.

"I know the Indian country is going to miss him terribly," said Blackhawk.

"This community is going to continue to move forward in a direction that hopefully you are proud of and in a direction that you started," said Wilson.