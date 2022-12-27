SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As many Siouxlanders prepare for New Year’s Eve, they’re not the only ones.

With the New Year just around the corner, stores that sell alcohol are preparing themselves for an influx of customers this weekend.

“The day before and the day of New Year’s Eve, we’re gonna be really busy,” said Jamie Lerma, Downtown Liquor manager.

“Right up to the end that closing I’m sure it’ll be probably our busiest hour, so it’ll just be building as we get closer to that timeframe,” said Tom Hudson, owner of Beer on Floyd

With so many customers walking through their doors some business had to get supplies a month in advance in preparation for the holidays.

“At the end of November, I start adding things here and there and I make sure that everything full, you know, usually sometimes we have a space but I’m trying bring in different things. Christmas stuff, holiday stuff, and yeah, we do backorder we load up,” said Lerma.

With so many people expected to flock to stores for booze some workers said the increase in customers can be stressful at times.

“We just go with the flow; we just keep going and keep going. Sometimes we get a little tired, but we just keep going. It ain’t too hectic or it’s not overbearing or nothing, we’re just busy,” said Lerma.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a national survey from 2020, the average American admits to drinking 27% more alcohol during Christmas and New Year’s. Which means local businesses see more empty shelves during this 2-week period.

“Yeah, after New Year’s it’s probably gonna look a little bit similar to what you see around me right now, cause right now we’ve got a lot of holes on the shelves as a result of the previous holiday week. And I expect pretty much the same conditions this next weekend,” said Hudson.

“They’ll be empty, like there are spots open,” said Lerma.

As a reminder to Siouxlanders, whether you’re going out for your New Year’s celebrations or staying home, it’s important to be responsible when consuming alcohol.