Siouxland library gives children confidence boost with four-legged volunteers

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Reading aloud can be challenging for some kids, but a local library is offering a heartwarming solution.

The North Sioux City Community Library hosts a recurring event called ‘Read to a Dog’ to give a confidence boost to children.

The program was started around four years ago to help encourage kids to read aloud to a nonjudgmental listener.

“If you have your brother or sister, they might giggle at you if you say something wrong or parents sometimes they’re just used to hearing their kids talk and the kid might be nervous, especially if they’re learning some new words, where a dog is just going to sit there and listen to them and not judge them at all,” said library assistant Shelly Lewis.

The program runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Tuesdays and is by appointment.