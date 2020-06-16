Siouxland LGBTQ+ advocates call supreme court ruling a “relief”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Supreme Court ruled federal employment discrimination laws apply to the LGBT community.

In the Siouxland tri-state area, Iowa is the only state that protects against employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Siouxland LGBTQ+ advocates said they were shocked and relieved by the Supreme Court’s decision protecting against that discrimination.

According to the Associated Press, 21 states do not have protections in place against sexual orientation or gender identification in the workplace. That includes South Dakota and Nebraska.

The Administrative Secretary of the Siouxland Human Rights Commission said the ruling will ensure protection in a tri-state area with different federal regulations.

“What it means for Siouxlanders, specifically, is that they don’t have to worry about being protected here for one thing and working in another state and that protection no longer existing,” Jessica Ryan said.

Don Dew is the co-founder of Siouxland Pride Alliance. He said the decision provides a safety net for LGBTQ+ members in the work place.

“It’s another step toward equality for the LGBTQ+ community in Siouxland and that’s what we have started this for, one of the reasons. So this really helps in getting a further step toward that,” Dew added.

Gender identity and sexual orientation discrimination was banned in Iowa back in 2007.

“That safety and protection is incredible for all LGBTQ folks,” Courtney Reyes, the Executive Director for One Iowa, said.

“When it’s the law of the land and the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of equality, that helps make those laws that we have statewide more powerful, but also gives all of the folks who didn’t have those laws in the books gives them something that they need to move in that direction because that is the law,” Reyes added.

The Supreme Court ruling was decided by a 6 to 3 opinion.