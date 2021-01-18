Siouxland leaders reflect on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The country is observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day and some are saying the holiday has extra meaning this year after Raphael Warnock became Georgia’s first Black senator and days before, America’s first woman of color was sworn in as vice president.

Sioux City’s NAACP President Ike Rayford said he hopes people can put political opinions aside and come together in unity and hopes people take time to practice inclusiveness and acceptance.

“If we can put aside any differences any divisiveness today, let’s do it today. and I believe if we can do it today we can do it tomorrow and we can be like wildfire and keep it going,” says President Ike Rayford.

Unity In The Community leader Monique Scarlett said America has come a long way and hopes people will take the time to learn more about what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for, such as civil disobedience and peaceful protests.

“Dr. King’s day can’t be like any other day. It just can’t be the marches, the events we have once a year. it has to be every day, everyday execution because we have to keep moving,” said Scarlett.

