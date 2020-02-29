Siouxland leaders gather at annual Industrial Round Table

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-Siouxland city leaders gathering together Friday afternoon to discuss ways to continue to grow our economy and attract new people to the area.

Some of the major topics discussed were ways to improve our homeless programs, early childhood developent opportunites, as well as what the future of Siouxland will look like.

Debi Durham a longtime economic and community development professional. She lead the Industrial Round Table discussion.

She gave Siouxland business professionals ideas on how to grow their companies also focusing on ways to strengthen our local industries and communities.

“The reinvestment district and the trails between here and Le Mars all of the this is critical for keeping workers and recruiting a working force and recruiting individuals and families to our communities,” said Debi Durham, Executive Director of Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Finance authority.

Durham also discussed challenges facing Siouxland and gave her advice on how to collaborate as business leaders to find solutions. One issue that was brought up during the discussion was how to improve homeless programs here in Siouxland. By taking advantage of financial assistance from state funding.

“Resolve those issues in our community but we also would like to be able to get grant dollars to help us with those projects so that we don’t have to rely on direct donations from our citizens,” said Rebecca Smith a community volunteer.

Durham says great things are happening in Iowa but local business leaders need to keep up the momentum. She also says a mega-site would be great for Siouxland. The ideal area would be south of the airport, where new businesses can grow.