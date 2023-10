SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A leader from Siouxland will be speaking at the Business Record’s Fearless initiative in Des Moines.

Sioux City Unity in the Community founder Monique Scarlett will be speaking at the event that aims to empower women and other gender-diverse individuals in Iowa.

Scarlett will be joining two other women as they share stories.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the Des Moines Marriott.

Fearless began two years ago.