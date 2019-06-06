Siouxland lawmakers react to signing of disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – More than $19 billion will be headed to storm-ravaged areas in the need of assistance.. including here in Siouxland. Three billion of that will be set aside for flood victims throughout the Midwest.

That money is a part of the disaster relief bill that President Trump signed Thursday afternoon. He celebrated signing the much-anticipated disaster aid bill.

The House passed the legislation Monday despite a handful of House Republicans delaying it several times.

The $19.1 billion bill will help Americans affected by hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other disasters.

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst worked closely with that bill. The pair proposed a provision that extends federal aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to include stored grain.

That provision was added to the final bill. Previously, there was no federal disaster programs that covered the loss of grain that was already harvested.

Lawmakers in the tri-state reacted to the signing of the bill. You can read their statements below:

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

“It’s important that we approved this disaster package. It’s long-past due. Politics shouldn’t be played when Americans need help recovering from disasters. I secured specific relief for farmers whose grain bins busted because of flooding. This should help those affected, especially in Southwest Iowa, in the continued effort to rebuild and recover. This package is a good start for addressing Midwest flooding needs. I will continue to work with farmers, communities and the state on what further assistance will be needed.”

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

“Iowans have waited far too long for Congress to get its act together to deliver desperately needed aid to our communities. I’m grateful the president was finally able to sign this bipartisan relief package into law, to help our families, farmers, and small businesses in Iowa get back on their feet. I’m especially pleased this new law includes my provision that will provide assistance to our farmers who are facing losses from the destruction of their stored grain. In the days, weeks, and months to come, I’ll continue working to provide help and assistance to those in need.”

Rep. Steve King of Iowa’s 4th District

“I am pleased to announce that President Trump signed the disaster relief bill into law today. The President’s signature means that federal help for Iowa’s flood recovery efforts is on the way. I have been working closely with local leaders in communities affected by the floods, and I am confident that they will welcome the opportunity to add federal resources to their efforts as they work towards full recovery.”

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska

“This is great news for our state. I’m grateful that the President signed this relief legislation into law. It’s an important down payment and a big deal for Nebraska as we keep working hard to recover.”