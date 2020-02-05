Siouxland lawmakers react to President Trump’s third State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., listen. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lawmakers from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota react to President Trump’s third State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

IOWA

Following President Trump’s State of the Union address, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) released the following statement.

“President Trump has kept his promises to the American people. Tonight, the president laid out a strong vision for the country that focuses on the issues affecting the lives of Iowans across our state. From our booming economy—including critical trade deals and historic-low unemployment—to securing our border and maintaining a strong military; and from fighting for paid parental leave and quality child care, to lowering the costs of prescription drugs, President Trump laid out a clear plan for supporting American workers and families. Tonight’s address provoked a renewed sense of optimism, and I’m excited to build on these successes and continue fighting alongside this president on behalf of all hardworking Iowans.” From Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) issued a statement after President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“By almost every metric, the United States is better off than it was just a few years ago. Unemployment is lower, growth is higher and wages are rising faster than they have in recent memory. The 2020 State of the Union address clearly captured America’s positive energy and provided an optimistic outlook for what our country has in store. The President highlighted important successes for American trade. The new USMCA as well as phase one of a trade deal with China give us a strong footing as we look ahead to future deals with partners around the world. These will all translate to better outcomes for American workers, farmers, manufacturers and service providers, while holding our trading partners accountable. President Trump also noted the benefits and improvements in fairness to our justice system that have taken hold since he signed my criminal justice reform bill into law. I look forward to continued work alongside the president on efforts to support working families, through education initiatives and childcare. Importantly, President Trump announced that he will continue pushing forward to lower healthcare costs. Specifically, he and his administration will be working with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to pass my bipartisan prescription drug pricing bill. This is the exact approach we need when the American people are looking for more solutions and less politics. The President is also keeping his word with a sustained focus on securing the border, and on public safety by cracking down on sanctuary cities. Washington’s divisive politics might steal the headlines, but families across America are already reaping the benefits of the successes of the last few years, and we have more big opportunities ahead. In this optimistic State of the Union address, President Trump made clear he’s ready to work with both sides to achieve even more for America.” From Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

NEBRASKA

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement after President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night to Congress.

“President Trump truly is delivering on his promises to the American people in the ‘most exceptional Republic ever to exist in all of human history.’ From millions of new jobs to new trade deals, he is helping create great opportunities for Nebraska’s working families. His proposal to expand school choice will help students achieve their dreams, and his continued commitment to appointing conservative judges will protect our Constitution. Congress should answer President Trump’s call to ban late-term abortions and bar illegal immigrants from receiving free government healthcare.” From Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) released a statement after the President’s State of the Union address.

“At tonight’s State of the Union address, the President talked about some big Nebraska priorities: promoting trade, securing the border, and defending life. The USMCA is great news for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers and it’s an achievement worth celebrating tonight. Border security is national security: We’ve got to combat the drug cartels that are terrorizing our southern border – this is something Congress ought to get serious about. Last, but certainly not least, we’ve got to promote a culture of life with a compassionate agenda that’s pro-baby, pro-woman, and pro-science.” From Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE)

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement from the President’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“Tonight, President Trump presented an optimistic agenda to continue growing economic opportunity for all Americans. He has worked hard to fulfill his promises to update NAFTA, hold China accountable, reduce burdensome regulations, reform the tax code, and make our nation and the world safer. I agree there is much more work to be done, and I look forward to building on our accomplishments.” From Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE)

SOUTH DAKOTA

South Dakota Senator John Thune (R-SD) issued a statement on Tuesday night in response to the President’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

“I share the president’s optimism about the opportunities that lie ahead – that America’s brightest days are yet to come. I look forward to working with the administration and with my colleagues in Congress to continue building on the pro-growth, pro-jobs, and pro-national security agenda the American people elected us to pursue. We will prioritize policies to help maintain America’s competitive edge in the 21st century and beyond. We will continue working to strengthen America’s families and small businesses, and that includes focusing on everything from education to health care to retirement. We must also do everything that we can to fully fund our national defense and ensure that the United States military remains the best-prepared, best-equipped fighting force on the planet. I am committed to putting in the hard work – with Republicans and Democrats – to prove that while there are times when Washington might seem broken beyond repair, that America’s brightest days are ahead of us. The American people expect and deserve nothing less.” From Senator John Thune (R-SD)

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) issued a statement on the President’s State of the Union address.

“The American dream is alive and well thanks to the policies we’ve been able to enact during President Trump’s time in office. Tonight, the president took the opportunity to outline many of these successes: a booming economy, lower taxes, record-low unemployment, a strong military and new trade deals that will benefit our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. He also laid out a vision for the future that is pro-growth, pro-family, pro-life and pro-security. These values are South Dakota values. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and my colleagues on these and other issues to keep our country free and make it stronger and more prosperous for generations to come.” From Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) also issued a statement Tuesday night following the President’s State of the Union address to Congress.