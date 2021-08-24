Siouxland law enforcement presents information on scam, active shooter situations

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Lunch & Learn Tuesday.

Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff TeBrink and Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte made presentations on scams and active shooter situations, educating people on how to handle them and ways to prevent becoming a victim.

“If you get an opportunity to do a citizens academy or go to a townhall meeting or just a community policing event in your community, I encourage you to get out and know your officers. Ask questions. We’re not afraid to answer questions,” said Chief Kevin Vande Vegte, with the Le Mars Police Department.

Vande Vegte said getting to talk to citizens is an important part of the job.

“What would you like to see what’s happening in your neighborhood, and I think that makes our job easier once we understand what’s going on in the neighborhoods, what are the concerns of the citizens, then we can better serve them if we have an understanding of what’s important to them,” Vande Vegte said.

Next month’s Lunch & Learn topic will be about business cyber security presented by Secure IT.