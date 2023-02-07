SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the worker shortage continues throughout Siouxland, law enforcement is not immune to the staffing problems that so many other industries are experiencing.

Local law enforcement officials held a career fair on Tuesday.

Derek Holmes is a senior criminal justice major at the University of South Dakota (USD). He made the trip to Sioux City to learn more about law enforcement careers. He said these kinds of careers would allow him to serve the community in a way other jobs wouldn’t.

“Certain jobs can help people and this way you’re really here for them when they need you the most, and whether that’s by their choice or some other external factor, you can just really be that person to help change whether it’s just that day or just their life in general,” he said.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has several patrol officer positions open. Officer Valerie Rose said this career fair is a great way for officials to interact with potential candidates.

“They can have a one-on-one more on a comfortable level where it’s not an interview situation, but they can meet them and get to know them and we get to know our future applicants as well,” she said.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said the department has 15 open Correctional Officer jobs for the new jail and while he’s excited to add more helping hands in the jail, Sheehan said applicants should always remember their first law enforcement job won’t necessarily be their last.

“Whether it’s working as a road deputy, a police officer, corrections is always a great place to start and we find that there are times when people come into corrections thinking of it as a stepping stone and they stay,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan said the application for the Correctional Officer positions will likely open within the next seven days and he expects the application will remain open until all the Correctional Officer jobs are filled.