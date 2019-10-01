Siouxland kindergartners tag, release monarchs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It was a beautiful day on Monday and some Siouxland kids got to help some beautiful creatures start their long journey.

Nodland Elementary kindergarteners were given monarch eggs to raise by the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Monday, kids got to tag and release their butterflies, which migrate south during this time of year.

Officials say kids really enjoy learning about the insects.

“The students were so excited. Their curious minds just went crazy. They would come in and look at it, they would point out to us ‘hey, we think it’s going to turn into a chrysalis,” Jenny Stephens of Nodland Elementary.

During their spring and fall migrations, Monarch Butterflies can travel a total of 6,000 miles.