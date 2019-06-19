Siouxland kids read to dogs at the library

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxland kids spent time with other furry friends to keep their brains engaged during their summer break.

The Sioux City Public Library held Read to Me Dogs. Students from kindergarten to fifth grade got to practice their reading skills with four-legged friends.

Organizers said reading to dogs helps kids feel comfortable reading. It also encourages more reading during the summer months.

“When their big ears perk up whenever a kid is spending a little time with them or has one arm on the dog and on the book. There’s nothing that beats that experience,” Adrienne Dunn, the youth services manager, said.

Read to Me Dogs will also be at the downtown library every Tuesday through July 30 so kids still have a chance to read a good book to a good dog.

