SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids in the Sioux City area are learning and participating in various outdoor activities this week as part of a day camp.

The five-day Mid-America Council, War Eagle district‘s day camp brings local scouts and kids kindergarden through 4th grade from the Sanford Center and Beyond the Bell to be a part of different activities.

Wednesday, there were around 75 children at the camp. Some of those activities included archery, field sports, and arts and crafts.

“A lot of just getting out in the outdoors, having fun with nature, being with your friends, meeting new friends as well and just getting away from everything for a week,” Dan Locke with the Mid-America Council said.

The day camp goes from 8:30 in the morning until 3 p.m. on Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday. The camp ends this Friday.

It’s currently taking place at the Hillview Recreation Area in Hinton.