SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids across Siouxland came to Bacon Creek Park Saturday afternoon to cast their fishing rods.

The 25th Annual Rivercade Youth Fishing Derby brought in dozens of anglers.

Each participant got a fishing rod, tackle, lunch and a chance to win a new bike.

Over the weekend, they celebrated the 10,000 children that have participated throughout the 25 years.

“It was exciting because I still had fun even though I didn’t catch any fish, but I learned a lot today. It feels fun to do,” said fishing derby participant, Thunder Mitchell.

Mayor Bob Scott drew the name of one of this years participants to win a gift certificate for a three person fishing trip with John Grovener as their guide at Lake Okoboji.