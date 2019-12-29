Siouxland kids made winter forts at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Christmas may be over but winter has just begun.

Families around Sioux City stopped at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to learn what winter was like in the past.

“200-years-ago, the captain had to build winter forts in the wintertime because you can’t travel up the river. It’s a little frozen. So, we thought that it would be really fun this winter break to make our own winter fort with marshmallows and toothpicks,” said Sara Olson, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

“And really get into the thought process. If I’m traveling on a boat 200-years-ago without any electricity or any modern tools, ‘How would I survive?’ ‘What would I do?’ ‘How would I build my winter fort so I can stay warm?'” said Olson.

In a hands-on learning activity, kids made forts with toothpicks and marshmallows.

“It’s important for kids to be on screens but to understand that there’s a lot that they can do with their hands and to be able to experience what it’s like to think through something and make it work,” said Miyuki Nelson, participant.

Organizers say with schools still out on break, events like these keep young minds active.

“It’s all in good fun. So, we’re really getting the kids, encouraging the kids to think outside the box, get hands-on fun, to build something plus doing a little bit of learning of local history with Lewis & Clark,” said Olson. “Wintertime you don’t want to stay at home all day, you get a little bit of the cabin fever.”

“It’s just something different to kind of change the scenery from home to going somewhere else and we’re so lucky in Sioux City to be able to have places like the interpretive center to allow these activities,” said Nelson.

The program is part of the center’s monthly winter activities and is funded by Missouri River Historical Development.