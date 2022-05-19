SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Transporation plays an important role in Siouxland every day and students got a closer look at the machines and people in the industry.

From towing to law enforcement, Perry Creek Elementary students learned how transportation plays a role in everyday living.

Transitional kindergarten teacher, Karyl Gries, said it’s important for students to learn about these careers during a time when the transportation industry needs workers.

“This will help them learn about different careers that they can have and go to tech schools because tech schools are so important now. I went to a four-year school and that’s hard to go for four years at a time,” said Gries.

Gries estimated that more than 500 students took part in the festivities.