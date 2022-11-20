SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids were able to “deck the halls” and make memories at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center on Saturday.

Kids flooded the center’s activity room to make two-holiday ornaments, one to take home and the other to hang in the Betty Strong Encounter Center for all to see.

Normally, the center focuses on the journey of Lewis and Clark, but organizers said it was time to awaken the holiday spirit.

“I hope they remember the fun that they had here and they explore other classes and activities that we offer all year,” said Administrative Assistant Theresa Jackson.

The center will also be making Thanksgiving hand turkeys on Saturday, November 26.