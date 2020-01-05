Siouxland kids get wild about reptiles at the Sioux City Public Library

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center teamed up for a scaly storytime Saturday afternoon.

In the Gleeson room of the Downtown Library, kids got to learn and read about reptiles with special guests from the nature center. Those guests were Mona and Oz, both ornate box turtles native to Siouxland. Organizers say its a great way to connect learning with the real world.

“It takes the stories that we have in books and shows that they’re real, there’s a real component to it even though the story might be a funny story about reptiles or a funny story about turtles or snakes, we also have other books that they can learn true facts and really learn about the world around them through books,” said Adrienne Dunn with the Sioux City Public Library.

The event was apart of the library’s First Saturday of the Month program where they try to make each event unique and educational.

Latest Stories