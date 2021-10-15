Siouxland kids explore different career paths through program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local organization is teaming up with Siouxland schools to help kids explore future career opportunities.

The Sioux City Career Academy partnered with Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School to display different job possibilities for students to consider.

Mackenzie Hiserote is the program coordinator of Sioux City Career Academy. She said it’s important for kids to know they can choose from a variety of career paths.

“When we have all of these courses at the Career Academy, we find that kids are like, ‘I did not know that there was a career in that. That would be really really fun to go into,’ and so our goal is really just to get them interested in different things and get them exposed to all of the different options that they have in their future profession or future occupation,” said Hiserote.

The Career Academy plans to continue these programs until the end of January and display 30 career paths with Sioux City’s 12 elementary schools.