Siouxland kids engage in STEM learning during ‘Camp Invention’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids enrolled in the Sioux City School’s summer school program have a new tool to help learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

Camp Invention is a four-week program where kids get kits to get them hands-on learning. Each kit has five days worth of activities on a specific subject.



Teachers who have been teaching the class said they make lessons fun and engaging.

“Even my higher level thinking students, they might learn from watching the videos or from me reading it from a book, but it’s nothing like doing it hands on, when they’re doing it hands on, they see it and they learn it without even knowing that they’re doing work or learning, so they just have fun with it,” said Susan Tillo, a Leeds Elementary teacher.

The kits were purchased by the district with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency relief Fund provided to schools to help “Covid Slump,” from missing so much class over the past two school years.