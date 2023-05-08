Neb. (KCAU) — After many years of service, a judge for the 6th Judicial District in Nebraska has announced his retirement.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Judicial Branch, Douglas Luebe will be resigning on June 2.

The release states that Leube served Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington Counties for 20 years, retaining his position through voters.

“The great citizens of Nebraska have demonstrated they are honest, diligent, hardworking, compassionate people, with abundant common sense,” said Leube, “I have been humbled and greatly honored to have served them.”

The Judicial Resources Commission must call a meeting to determine whether Luebe’s position will need to be filled. This decision will be based on judicial workload statistics for the 6th Judicial District.