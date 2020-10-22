Siouxland, Iowa colleges and universities receive nearly $4.4M for internet, technology

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 40 Iowa colleges and universities have been awarded nearly $4.4 million to increase internet connectivity for students in the 2020-21 school year.

More than $26 million comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds

and the Iowa Department of Education, as part of the federal CARES act. Colleges and universities, including some in Siouxland, will be able to use the money to make sure students have access to the necessary technology for online and remote learning for the school year.

“Expanding virtual education delivery methods and ensuring students have the technology needed to access them are some of the new challenges our higher education institutions are facing due to the pandemic,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “These awards will enable colleges and universities to seek reimbursements for investments made to increase access, whether that be devices and software needed for virtual education or hotspots and other ways to increase internet access.”

Among the 43 institutions that received funding were 9 in Siouxland, including Northwest Iowa Community College, Western Iowa Tech Community College, Iowa Lakes Community College, Briar Cliff, Buena Vista University, Dordt University, Morningside College, Northwestern College, and St Luke’s College.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds echoed Lebo, saying that colleges and universities providing learning opportunities inside and outside the classroom is critical.

“The resources announced today will go directly to colleges and universities assisting students who are learning through online and remote options because of the pandemic. I am grateful to Iowa’s colleges and universities for the vital role they play in strengthening our workforce, removing barriers to success, and helping Iowans find successful careers right here in our state,” Reynolds said.

Each college and university submitted an application indicating how it would use the funds to increase connectivity for students, and allocations were based on the financial need of undergraduate students at each college and university, as determined by the number of students who receive federal Pell grants.

In addition, $1.5 million in GEER funds will be available for professional development to support effective online and remote instruction at Iowa’s colleges and universities. Applicants have until Dec. 11 to apply. More information is available on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.

Below is the full list of colleges and universities that received funding and the amount they received.