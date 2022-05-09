SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A tech group is working towards inventing technology to help disabled people participate in physical activities they might not be able to on their own.

Siouxland’s Ability Tech is helping throw strikes with their latest invention. The WHAC, or Wanna Have a Catch, is a wheelchair-mounted throwing arm that debuted at Miracle Field over the weekend.

The throwing arm is the second invention from Dustin Roades with Ability Tech. The arm is meant to help his son, Kaden, to play in the Miracle League.

Roades’ first invention was the Switch Hitter, which is a device that helps differently-abled kids hit a baseball.

“It’s all about independence for them. That’s the biggest push is to let them do it on their own, on their own terms,” said Rhoades.

The WHAC was created after Rhoades was prompted by the Miracle League director after he wanted to play catch with Kaden.

It’s a part of Director Kevin Negaard’s “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign, where he plays catch every day for a year to raise money for the league.

“What Dustin has done is incredible. So many kids with unique opportunity, whose parents said, ‘my child can’t play,’ or whatever the case may be, and he’s saying, ‘No, that’s not the case. Every child can play,'” said Kevin Negaard.

Negaard said he hopes to raise $100,000 during the campaign to hire more staff and do more programs.