SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents got a chance to weigh in on plans for public infrastructure.

SIMPCO hosted an informational meeting to review a downtown public transportation study.

The presentation detailed recommendations concerning safety, traffic, and any gaps that would affect folks getting around the area.

“One of the goals of one of the underlying criteria or elements that we took into this plan is that every street in downtown needs to at least consider and hopefully accommodate all modes from pedestrians to bicyclist to motorized vehicles,” says Bill Troe, SRF Consulting.

The SIMPCO team will present its finding to the city council on Monday.