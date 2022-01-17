SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The second annual Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival had its 2022 showing over at the Better Strong Encounter Center.

Because of the weather during their first event last year, the showing was at the drive-in movie theatre in South Sioux City.

The festival was created to spread good moral character and family values, and this year, around 30 entries were made. Only the top 8 films were voted on, however.

The short films covered a range of topics from “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” to historical dilemmas.

“Our audience will be able to see some things they’ve never seen before from perspectives of different parts of the country and different parts of the world,” said Tom Schoening.