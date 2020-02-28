Siouxland Inspiration Film Festival set to take place March 6 & 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland film enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to see 11 inspirational short films next week.

The first Siouxland Inspiration Film Festival will be held on March 6 and 7.

Screenings will take place at 6 p.m. on March 6 and March 7, at the new 600-seat Heelan High School Auditorium located at 1231 Grandview Boulevard in Sioux City.

The goal of the Siouxland Inspiration Film Festival is to showcase students and experience filmmakers’ short films that are inspiring, heartwarming, through-provoking, family-friendly, and entertaining.

The film festival seeks to be an alternative to the Hollywood sex, violence, and immorality permeating much of the movie industry.

The festival is looking for positive films with highly-moral characters who are involved in plots exhibiting Christian Values.

English-spoken, clean-language short films are desired.

Tom Schoening with the first Siouxland Inspiration Film Festival joined KCAU 9 with more details.

