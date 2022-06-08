SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are searching for an escaped Siouxland inmate.

According to a release by the Iowa Department of Corrections, Richard Allan Martinez, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree and other charges in Crawford County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility on Tuesday.

The release stated that Martinez is described as a 27-year-old white male, five foot 7 inches tall, and weighs 172 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Dec. 17, 2021.

Persons with information on Martinez’s whereabouts should contact local police.