SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland in-home daycare owners may be missing out on reimbursements for snacks and meals they give to children in their care.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, each day roughly 4.2 million children receive nutritious meals and snacks from the Child and Adult Care Food Program. To receive reimbursement, in-home daycare owners must compile a list of meals and snacks eaten for the month and turn it into the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

However, not all foods are able to be compensated for.

“The guidelines would be similar to what you would see in a school lunch program, so we serve really high sugar cereals and those would not be able to be reimbursed. Cookies are not allowed to be reimbursed, it’s not to say you can’t serve cookies right, who doesn’t love cookies, but it’s not a part of this program,” said Jean Logan, the executive director for the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

